Nigeria: Death toll in attack by Boko Haram at funeral rises to 70

Abuja [Nigeria], July 29 (ANI): The death toll in the suspected attack by Boko Haram terrorists on a funeral gathering over the weekend in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno has risen to 70.

Xinhua News Agency cited a rescue official as saying that more bodies were recovered on Sunday and Monday morning by rescue workers in the Nganzai town.

More than 20 people had died in the initial attack on the funeral gathering, while dozens of others were killed as they tried to chase the terrorists. Mohammed Bulama, the council chairman of the Nganzai local government said that the attack was in retaliation for the killing of 11 Boko Haram terrorists two weeks ago by local residents when they had approached their village.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the attack and directed the country's air force and army to begin air patrols and ground operations to hunt down the attackers, a statement released by the President's office said.

The faction typically carries out suicide attacks against soft civilian targets such as mosques, markets and bus stations, often using young women and girls as bombers.

The last attack was in June when as many as 30 people were killed and 40 others injured after three suicide bombers, including two girls and a boy, detonated explosives at Konduga village in Borno. (ANI)

