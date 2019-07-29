Representative Image
Representative Image

Nigeria: Death toll in attack by Boko Haram at funeral rises to 70

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:07 IST

Abuja [Nigeria], July 29 (ANI): The death toll in the suspected attack by Boko Haram terrorists on a funeral gathering over the weekend in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno has risen to 70.
Xinhua News Agency cited a rescue official as saying that more bodies were recovered on Sunday and Monday morning by rescue workers in the Nganzai town.
More than 20 people had died in the initial attack on the funeral gathering, while dozens of others were killed as they tried to chase the terrorists. Mohammed Bulama, the council chairman of the Nganzai local government said that the attack was in retaliation for the killing of 11 Boko Haram terrorists two weeks ago by local residents when they had approached their village.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the attack and directed the country's air force and army to begin air patrols and ground operations to hunt down the attackers, a statement released by the President's office said.
The faction typically carries out suicide attacks against soft civilian targets such as mosques, markets and bus stations, often using young women and girls as bombers.
The last attack was in June when as many as 30 people were killed and 40 others injured after three suicide bombers, including two girls and a boy, detonated explosives at Konduga village in Borno. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:58 IST

Benin supports India's permanent membership to UNSC during Kovind's visit

Cotonou [Benin], July 29 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind thanked his Beninese counterpart Patrice Talon for expressing support for India's candidature for permanent membership of the UN Security Council during bilateral talks here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:25 IST

Tensions in South China Sea simmer as Vietnam objects to Chinese...

Hanoi [Vietnam], July 29 (ANI): Vietnam is getting increasingly concerned over Beijing's growing interference in the South China Sea, as has been established in view of a recent marine survey conducted by Chinese seismic survey vessel -- Haiyang Dizhi -- within the Vietnamese waters, sources have said

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:17 IST

380 Chinese arrested in Vietnam for running illegal online...

Hanoi [Vietnam], July 29 (ANI): Vietnam Police said on Monday that it has arrested more than 380 Chinese nationals for allegedly running an illegal online gambling operation worth USD 435 million in the port city of Hai Phong.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:57 IST

Prez Kovind, Beninese counterpart hold talks in Cotonou

Cotonou [Benin], July 29 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday held talks with his Beninese counterpart Patrice Talon after he was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:24 IST

Pakistan: Punjab govt issues detention orders of 246 PML-N members

Lahore [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): The government of Pakistan's Punjab province has issued 30-day detention orders for 246 members of National and Punjab assemblies from Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) to maintain "public order and tranquillity."

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:09 IST

Saudi Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passes away

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], July 29 (ANI): Saudi Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passed away on Sunday at the age of 96.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:52 IST

China says it remains committed to 'one country, two systems' policy

Hong Kong, July 29 (ANI): China on Monday asserted that it remains committed to 'one country two systems' policy under which Hong Kong is guaranteed a high degree of autonomy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:42 IST

Singapore tops Asia in Women Entrepreneur Cities Index: Is India...

Singapore, July 29 (ANI): The first international movement, the forerunner to the now annually celebrated International Women's Day, culminated in coordinated demonstrations by over a million people in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland for the right to vote, to hold public office and agains

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:27 IST

Tehran to continue reducing commitments under JCPoA if demands...

Tehran [Iran], July 29 (ANI): Iran will continue to reduce its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) signed with the world leaders if its demands are not met, country's Foreign Ministry has said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:12 IST

Sialkot's Hindu temple re-opens after 72 years

Sialkot [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): A 1,000-year old Hindu temple located in Pakistan's Sialkot, which was sealed for the last 72 years, has been re-opened for people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:49 IST

Putin's critic Navalny hospitalised with 'acute allergic...

Moscow [Russia], July 29 (ANI): Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was arrested last week, has been hospitalised with an "acute allergic reaction", and his spokesman said on Sunday he may have been affected by an "unknown chemical substance".

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:54 IST

US: 4 killed, 11 injured in California shooting

California [US], July 29 (ANI): At least four people have been confirmed killed and at least 11 others have suffered injuries in a shooting at a food festival in California on Sunday. One suspect shooter was among those killed, police said.

Read More
iocl