Nigeria may have seen second wave of COVID-19 infections: official

Abuja [Nigeria], December 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The Nigerian government said Thursday that there is an indication the country has been hit by a second wave of COVID-19 infections following a recent spike in the number of infections.



Speaking on behalf of Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation and chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation, told a daily news conference that the latest development in the most populous African country could be "a potentially difficult phase of the COVID-19 resurgence."

"In Nigeria, the indication is that we have entered the second wave of infections and we stand the risk of not just losing the gains from the hard work of the last nine months but also losing the precious lives of our citizens," said the minister representing Mustapha at the news conference.

The PTF said it would submit its end-of-term report to President Muhammadu Buhari on December 22 and then critical decisions might be taken on how to handle the second wave of infections. (ANI/Xinhua)

