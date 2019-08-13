Nigeria flag
Nigeria flag

Nigeria Shia leader emplanes for India to get treatment

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:17 IST

Abuja [Nigeria], Aug 13 (ANI): Nigeria Shia leader Ibrahim el-Zakzaky and his wife, who had been detained since 2015, has emplaned for India to receive medical treatment, according to media reports.
The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) el-Zakzaky was granted bail by a court in Kaduna state for treatment abroad. An IMN leader said that el-Zakzaky and his wife's health is deteriorating as they are suffering from various complications with gun injuries.
"The health of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife, Malama Zeenatudeen, is deteriorating. They are suffering from various health complications with gun injuries on their bodies since 2015," Mahdi Garba, a member of the Shia movement, told Al Jazeera.
He left for India from Abuja's international airport.
In recent weeks, IMN members had carried out a series of demonstrations in the Nigerian capital, demanding the release of el Zakzaky.
El Zakzaky and his wife had been held in a detention facility since December 2015.
In 2016, a court said that el-Zakzaky should be released but authorities refused and have since filed charges against him including homicide, unlawful assembly, disruption of public peace and other offences. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:49 IST

