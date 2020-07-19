Nigerian Foreign Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Abuja [Nigeria], July 19 (ANI): Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama has tested positive for coronavirus.

Onyeama is also a member of the coronavirus Presidential Task Force in Nigeria, Anadolu Agency reported.

''Did my fourth COVID-19 test yesterday at the first sign of throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best,'' he said in a tweet on Sunday.

Nigeria has so far reported 36,107 COVID-19 cases and the death toll from the infection stands at 778, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

