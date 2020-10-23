Nigerian President calls on nation to end street protests against police brutality

Abuja [Nigeria], October 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday (local time) called on the people to stop taking to the streets to protest against police violence.



"I call on all Nigerians to go about their normal businesses, and enjoin security agencies to protect the lives and properties of all law-abiding citizens without doing harm to those they are meant to protect. I, therefore, call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions," Buhari wrote on Twitter.

The #EndSARS rallies across Nigeria ignited after numerous claims implicated the country's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit in acts of killings, torture and blackmail. The department was disbanded by the authorities and replaced with the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) squad. Nonetheless, the protests continued against other forms of police violence.

On Wednesday, Nigerian security forces opened fire on protesters in the southwestern city of Lagos, killing several people and leaving many others wounded. Many international organisations, including the United Nations, condemned the use of military force against protesters. (ANI/Sputnik)

