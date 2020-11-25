Niger's former President Mamadou Tandja dies at 82

Niamey [Niger], November 25 (ANI): Niger's former President Mamadou Tandja died at the age of 82 in the capital of Niamey, confirmed President Issoufou Mahamadou late on Tuesday.

"It is with deep emotion that I have just learned the recall to God of His Excellency Tandja Mamadou former President of the Republic of Niger. To his grieving family, and to the Nigerien people, I extend my heartfelt condolences. May his soul rest in peace," Issoufou Mahamadou tweeted.



The government has not specified the cause of death but has declared a three-day mourning.

Tandja held two presidential terms in a row since 1999, before he was ousted in February 2010 in a military mutiny when he attempted to amend the constitution to remain in office beyond his term.

Tandja passed away a month before the country's general elections scheduled for December 27, 2020. (ANI)

