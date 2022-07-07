Nine killed in north Nigeria road accident

Abuja [Nigeria], July 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Nine people were killed and 12 others injured in a road accident involving multiple vehicles in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna early Thursday, the country's road safety police said.



Hafiz Mohammed, a commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Kaduna, told reporters in Kaduna city, the state's capital, that two trucks, a bus, and a saloon car collided in the incident, due to speeding, wrongful overtaking and loss of control on the Rigachikun Bridge along the Kaduna-Zaria highway in the state.

Victims sustained injuries that included fractures, bruises and head injuries, Mohammed said. The remains of the nine dead victims have been deposited in a mortuary while the 12 injured are being treated in a nearby hospital.

The incident caused a temporary obstruction on the busy highway but the hands of emergency workers have been on the deck to clear that, the official added. (ANI/Xinhua)

