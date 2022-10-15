"No need for massive strikes in Ukraine at least for the moment," says Putin

Astana [Kazakhstan], October 14 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that for now, there is no need for massive strikes against Ukraine and added that they have acted correctly against Kyiv, Reuters reported.

Addressing the news conference in the Kazakh capital Astana, Putin said, "For now there is no need for massive strikes, there are other goals to achieve for now. Out of I think 29 objectives, seven have not been hit the way the defense ministry planned. They are dealing with them, with these objectives. There is no need for massive strikes. At least for the moment, for now. As for the future - we'll see," according to Reuters.

Responding to a query, if he has regrets about invading Ukraine, Putin said, "What is happening today is unpleasant, to put it mildly. But we would have to face the same situation later, in worse conditions for us, that's it. So, we are acting correctly and on time," reported Reuters.

His statement comes days after Russia launched several missiles at Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities post-Crimea bridge attack.

Earlier, On Monday, Russia launched several missiles at Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities, which killed at least 14 people and wounded 97 others, CNN reported citing the Ukrainian State Emergency Service.

In the attack the strikes knocked out the power in the regions of Kyiv, Lviv, Sumy, Ternopil, and Khmelnytsky, CNN reported.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia launched more than 84 missile and air strikes. Ukraine claimed it intercepted 56 of the missiles and drones.

The military said around 20 Ukrainian settlements were hit.

Earlier, on Saturday, at least 17 people were killed and 40 others injured after the rocket struck Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia area.

Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev said that in the attack, five houses were destroyed and apartment buildings were damaged, CNN reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while addressing the nation on Saturday said that a fierce battle is taking place around the city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region.

"We are holding positions in Donbas, in particular in the Bakhmut direction, where now it is very, very hard, very tough fighting," Zelensky said as quoted by CNN.

"Today, I would like to once again mention our soldiers from the Kholodny Yar 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade for their courage and sustained power in this direction."

Zaporizhzhia is a major city in southern Ukraine, not far from the front line, and the site of a nuclear power plant that the international community is watching warily, according to CNN.

Notably, Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. (ANI)