No plans for further talks in Norway with Nicolas Maduro regime: Venezuela's opposition leader Guaido

Caracas [Venezuela], June 8 (ANI): Juan Guaido has said that the opposition does not plan to join the third round of negotiations with representatives of embattled President Nicolas Maduro after latest mediation efforts between the two sides failed to reach an agreement.

"Anything that does not move us toward (Maduro's resignation) is useless," Sputnik quoted Guaido as saying, a remark in tune with the opposition's demand during the May 29 talks for the resignation of the interim Venezuelan President, reports Xinhua.

The two round of talks in Norway's capital city of Oslo were aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, which began in January, this year when Maduro was sworn in for the second term as President. The January elections have since been termed as "rigged" by most of the international communities.

The country plunged into deep political crisis after Guaido proclaimed himself as the President amid throngs of cheering supporters who called for Maduro to step down.

The US immediately extended its support to Guaido, followed by nations like Canada and the UK.

However, countries like Russia and China showed support for Maduro and slammed the United States for their interference in the nation.

The political crisis took its worse turn on April 30 when Guaido declared he was "beginning the final phase of Operation Freedom," in an apparent bid to oust Maduro.

His call led to protesters collecting at the La Carlota military airbase, where a confrontation between the opposition leader's supporters and Maduro's supporters took place. In the clashes that ensued, at least 71 people were injured. (ANI)

