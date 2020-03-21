Pyongyang [North Korea], Mar 21 (Sputnik/ANI): North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the North Pyongan Province toward the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Earlier in the day, Yonhap reported about the launch of an unidentified projectile from North Korea toward the Sea of Japan.
Pyongyang's previous launch took place on March 9. (Sputnik/ANI)
North Korea fires 2 missiles toward Sea of Japan: Report
ANI | Updated: Mar 21, 2020 06:19 IST
Pyongyang [North Korea], Mar 21 (Sputnik/ANI): North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the North Pyongan Province toward the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.