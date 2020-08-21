Number of COVID-19 cases in Argentina rises by record 8,225 to 320,884

Buenos Aires [Argentina], August 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Argentina has confirmed 8,225 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 320,884, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina confirmed 6,693 new COVID-19 cases and 283 fatalities.

"Today, 8,225 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 320,884," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Thursday.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen by 187 to 6,517 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 790,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.


