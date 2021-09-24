Number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil rises by 24,611 to over 21.3mln

Brasilia [Brazil], September 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 24,611 to 21,308,178 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.



According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 648 to 592,964 people within the same period of time.

More than 20.31 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 36,473 new coronavirus cases, with 876 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

