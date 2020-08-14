Number of COVID-19 cases in Mexico surpasses 500,000

Mexico City [Mexico], August 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico has increased by 7,371 within the past 24 hours and has thus reached 505,751, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Wednesday that the death toll had risen by 627 to 55,293 people within the same period of time.

"Since the start of the epidemic, more than half of million cases - 505,751 ones - and 83,075 people are awaiting results of their tests. The number of confirmed cases includes 55,293 people, who died of COVID-19 complications," Alomia said at a press conference on late Thursday.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 5,858 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 737 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 20.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 752,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

