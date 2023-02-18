"Of course, discussed cricket," Jaishankar calls on Australia PM in Sydney

Sydney [Australia], February 18 (ANI): External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday called on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the latter's official residence in Sydney and apprised him of the recent developments related to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The foreign minister said that the discussions reflected the "full spirit of our strategic partnership." Jaishankar tweeted about the meeting and stated that the two also "discussed cricket."

The meeting comes ahead of the Australian PM's scheduled trip to India next month as two the countries seek to finalise a trade deal following the interim agreement signed in April 2022. Prime Minister Modi had earlier extended an invitation to the Australian Prime Minister to visit India.

"Delighted to call on PM @AlboMP of Australia today morning in Kirribilli House in Sydney. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Our discussions reflected the full spirit of our strategic partnership. Apprised @AlboMP of recent developments in that regard," Jaishankar said.

"P.S.: Of course, discussed cricket :)," the foreign minister further tweeted.

The second Test between India and Australia 2023 began on February 17 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.





The Australian PM gave Jaishankar a tour of Kirribilli House, the secondary official residence of the Prime Minister of Australia located in the Sydney harbourside suburb of Kirribilli in New South Wales.

Anthony Albanese also talked about Australia's relationship with India ahead of his upcoming trip to India, reported The Weekend Australian magazine.



"Our relationship goes from strength to strength," Albanese told Jaishankar.

"I've already had a number of meetings with your Prime Minister. And our economic relationship is important. I think we have complementary economies. I look forward to strengthening that as well, as well as on security issues," Albanese was citied as telling Jaishankar in the Australian publication.

"I, of course, am looking forward to being in India in just a few weeks' time now for the bilateral visit. And I thank Prime Minister Modi for the invitation," Albanese told Jaishankar.

Earlier today also Jaishankar met Australian PM on the sidelines of the Raisina@Sydney Business Breakfast.

Prior to their meeting, Jaishankar addressed the audience at Raisina @ Sydney Business Breakfast on Saturday and talked about the economy and the Covid issue.

He said, "We are targeting seven per cent growth this year, but we expect it to improve in the next five years. And definitely, we would stay in the 7-9 per cent range at least for a decade and a half".

"And you can today see the same reflected in the investment climate, both in the flow of FDI, FII as well as in the investments which the government itself is leading the capital outlay in this year's budget," he added.

Raisina @ Sydney Business Breakfast was organized by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) and India's Observer Research Foundation (ORF) at the InterContinental Hotel in Sydney.

Taking about the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) signed between India and Australia on April 2, 2022, and came into force on December 29, 2022, Jaishankar said that the ECTA has a "good impact on trade".

"Encouraging greater investments should be the focus, especially during CEO Forum meets or the Prime Minister and Trade Ministers visit," he suggested.

While addressing the audience Jaishankar also said that India has overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic "quite strongly." (ANI)

