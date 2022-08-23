Om Birla meets Indian diaspora in Toronto ahead of Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

Toronto [Canada], August 23 (ANI): Ahead of the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met the Indian diaspora in Toronto and shared the successful journey of India in the economy, science and technology.

Taking to Twitter, Birla said, "On way to Halifax to attend #65CPC, met Indian diaspora in Toronto. Shared with them India's successful journey in economy, science, tech. & other fields. Happy to note that they are contributing significantly to development of Canada while staying rooted to motherland."



Lok Sabha Speaker, who arrived in Toronto on Monday, will hold bilateral discussions with presiding officers of world legislatures and parliamentarians in order to strengthen democracy.

Taking to Twitter, the LS Speaker said, "Arrived in Toronto with Indian Parliamentary Delegation for 65th Commonwealth Parly. Conference. Looking forward to deliberations at the Conf. & bilateral discussions with Presiding Officers of world legislatures & parliamentarians on ways towards strengthening parly. Democracy."



"Presiding Officers & parliamentarians of Commonwealth countries will have a comprehensive discussion on challenges faced by Parliaments today," he tweeted.

Earlier on August 22, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in the Netherlands on the first leg of the visit.

On this occasion, Birla called on the President of the Senate of the Netherlands Prof. (Dr.) Jan Anthonie Bruijn in the Netherlands where the two leaders exchanged views about enhancing parliamentary cooperation and expanding economic and cultural relations between India and the Netherlands and several other issues of mutual interest.

Birla also addressed Members of the Surinamese-Indian community. Speaking on the occasion, he said that India and Netherlands share strong political, economic and cultural ties.

Mentioning the contributions of the Indian Diaspora in the Netherlands, Birla added that the Indian community in the Netherlands is strengthening the economy and society through their dedication, expertise and professionalism. Observing that they are acting as a bridge between the two historically close countries, Birla expressed hope that the visit would go a long way in further strengthening the close and cordial relations between India and the Netherlands.

Earlier, Birla visited the Sewa Dham Hindu Centre at the Hague and offered prayers. He also gifted a Ganesha idol to the temple in Seva Dham Hindu Centre as a mark of reverence. (ANI)

