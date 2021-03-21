Oman reports 1,665 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 150,800

Muscat [Oman], March 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The Omani health ministry on Sunday announced 1,665 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 150,800, the official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

Meanwhile, 1,229 people recovered during the past 72 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 139,100, while two deaths were reported, pushing the tally up to 1,622, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee entrusted with handling the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)