Police officers stand guard near the site of a suicide bombing attack in downtown Tunis on Thursday
One killed, several injured in two suicide attacks in Tunisia's capital

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:37 IST

Tunis [Tunisia], Jun 27 (ANI): One person was killed and several others sustained injuries after two suicide bombers blew themselves up in separate attacks on police in Tunis on Thursday.
A statement by Tunisia's Interior Ministry said that the first blast occurred at around 10:50 am (local time) in city's main thoroughfare, Charles De Gaulle Avenue, where the bomber targetted a police patrol car. A police officer was killed and three civilians sustained injuries in the attack, reported CNN.
The second blast occurred roughly ten minutes after the first when a suicide bomber blew himself up behind the back door of the police department in El Gorjani neighbourhood, the statement added. At least four security personnel were injured in the incident.
It is unclear at this stage who was responsible for the attacks.
The attack came a day after the fourth anniversary of the Sousse attack, in which gunman went on a rampage on a Tunisian seaside resort, killing 38 people. The Islamic State (IS) had claimed responsibility for that attack. A state of emergency has been in effect for Tunisia since that incident.
In a similar incident last year, a 30-year old woman blew herself up near a police patrol in Tunis, injuring at least nine people. (ANI)

