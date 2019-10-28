Oppn candidate Alberto Fernandez wins Argentina presidential polls

Buenos Aires [Argentina], Oct 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez, representing the Front of All alliance, is leading in the presidential elections in Argentina, the country's election commission reported on Sunday.

While Fernandez gained 47.2 per cent of the vote with 71.6 per cent of ballots counted, incumbent President Mauricio Macri secured 41.34 per cent.

According to Argentine legislation, the victory in the first round is secured for the candidate who will gain either more than 45 per cent of the vote or more than 40 per cent with a 10 percentage points lead over the closest opponent.

Presidential elections were held in Argentina on Sunday, with six candidates in the fray. (Sputnik/ANI)

