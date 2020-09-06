Ousted Malian President to leave for UAE for treatment following stroke

Bamako [Mali], September 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Ousted Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who recently suffered a stroke on the back of a military-initiated mutiny in the country, will leave for the United Arab Emirates for further treatment in the next few hours, a Malian military source told Sputnik on Saturday night.

"Ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita will be transported to the UAE for treatment tonight on board a medical plane," the source said, adding that Keita will be accompanied by his family.

The UAE-owned plane arrived at the Malian capital of Bamako on the morning of Saturday, according to the source.

This past Wednesday, Keita was hospitalized in a private Bamako clinic after suffering a stroke. Doctors said his condition was stable but might require emergency transportation abroad for further treatment.

On Friday, Sputnik learned from a Malian military source that Keita got a permit from the new authorities to leave the country.

On August 18, a group of Malian soldiers initiated an uprising at a military base near Bamako. They demanded political reforms, the transition of power, and a new general election. Rebels kidnapped several high-ranking officials, including Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Keita subsequently announced the resignation of the government and parliament and was let go by the rebels.

The restive military has set up a new institution, dubbed the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, and announced that the country would be ruled by a transitional president until a new election is held. (ANI/Sputnik)

