Over 1 lakh people march in Cuba to support govt amid unrest

Havana [Cuba], July 18 (ANI): More than 1,00,000 people took to the streets in Cuba on Saturday to show support to the country's government amid ongoing protests against President Miguel Diaz-Canel-led administration.

"Over 100,000 people gathered together in the early morning, motivated by the desire to protect their country from foreign meddling as well as the turmoil that is created on the island to cause a social uproar that will lead to the political instability in the nation," Bruno Rodriguez, the country's foreign ministry tweeted.

According to Sputnik, Cuba has been witnessed protests since July 11, fueled by anger over shortages of basic goods.



Those protests began last Sunday in the town of San Antonio de los Banos. Residents were furious with hours-long blackouts but people quickly spilled onto streets across the island due to anger over months of food and medicine shortages.

Thousands of people demanded free elections and the resolution of social issues. Other demands were connected with the shortage of medicines, as well as basic necessities.

In response, the supporters of the government and ruling Communist Party held counter-protests, following President Miguel Diaz-Canel's calls to take to the streets and repel provocations. (ANI)

