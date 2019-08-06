Syrian refugee kids play with toys inside a room at a makeshift Syrian refugee camp in the Lebanese border town of Arsal, Lebanon
Syrian refugee kids play with toys inside a room at a makeshift Syrian refugee camp in the Lebanese border town of Arsal, Lebanon

Over 1,400 Syrian refugees returned home in 24 hours: Russia

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:28 IST

Moscow [Russia], Aug 6 (Sputnik/ANI): Over 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Over the past day, 1,412 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 311 people, including 93 women and 158 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 1,101 people, including 330 women and 562 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," Russia's Center for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees, which is looked after the country's defence ministry, said in its daily bulletin.
According to the bulletin, the Syrian engineering units defused 40 explosive devices throughout the country, clearing 2.5 hectares (6.17 acres) of the territory from mines.
Syria is marred by civil war since 2011.
More than 370,000 people were killed and millions were displaced in Syria and abroad since the beginning of the Syrian war in March 2011.
The Russian-backed offensive has so far failed to make major inroads into rebel territory in northern Hama and southern Idlib provinces, where the Islamic State (ISIS or ISIL) is putting up fierce resistance in their last remaining bastion in Syria.
However, Moscow and the Syrian army have repeatedly denied allegations of indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas or any campaign to paralyse the daily life in rebel-held areas.
Russia has blamed the terrorist group for breaking a truce by hitting government-held areas and said Turkey has failed to live up to its obligations under a deal brokered last year which created a buffer zone in the area that obliges it to push out rebels.
According to the United Nations, nearly half of the estimated three million inhabitants in northwest Syria - including Idlib province and parts of neighbouring provinces - had already fled the fighting and moved to areas near the border with Turkey. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:43 IST

Afghanistan: 1 killed, 2 injured in Khost blast

Khost [Afghanistan], Aug 06 (ANI): At least one person was killed and two suffered injuries in a blast that hit Khost city of Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:25 IST

El Paso shooting: Police confirm 1 German, 7 Mexicans among deceased

Texas [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Local police has confirmed that at least seven Mexican citizens and one German national lost their lives after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:17 IST

Additional police deployed after shootings in Toronto

Toronto [Canada], Aug 6 (ANI): Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders has pledged additional resources for the city which was rocked by multiple shootings over the weekend. He added that additional police officers have been deployed in some parts of Toronto in the wake of the incidents.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:16 IST

US diplomat Alice Wells reaches Pakistan for official visit

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Alice Wells, the United States' Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, reached Islamabad on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:04 IST

UNSC grants sanction exemption to German NGO to deliver goods in...

New York [US], July 06 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council has granted a sanction exemption to a German-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) to deliver goods to North Korea, which has been hit by its worst-ever drought.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:15 IST

US special envoy arrives in New Delhi to 'build international...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad reached India on Tuesday to hold talks with the government in an effort to "build international consensus" on the Afghan peace process.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:12 IST

Pak's failure to exit from FATF grey list poses risk to IMF...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistan's failure to exit from Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list is a risk to the recently approved International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan worth USD six billion, said Teresa Daban Sanchez, IMF's Resident Representative for the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:11 IST

Ruckus in Pak parliament as Imran Khan skips emergency meet on Kashmir

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan did not attend the emergency joint sitting of both the houses of the Parliament on Tuesday, which was called to discuss the recent developments in Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:06 IST

Pak Parliament to discuss 'recent developments' in Kashmir today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistan will hold an emergency joint sitting of both the houses of the Parliament today to discuss the recent developments in Kashmir, as per Pakistani media reports.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:01 IST

US continues monitoring situation as N Korea conducts 4th...

Washington [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): The United States continues to monitor the situation in the Korean Peninsula after North Korea conducted its fourth projectiles launch in two weeks on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:47 IST

W Japan reels under heavy rain, strong winds after typhoon...

Kyushu [Japan], Aug 6 (ANI): Bringing heavy rains and strong winds along, typhoon Francisco made landfall in western Japan on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:40 IST

Russia: 12 injured in Krasnoyarsk explosion

Krasnoyarsk [Russia], Aug 06 (ANI): At least 12 people have suffered injuries in an explosion at an ammunition depot in the Krasnoyarsk region, TASS reported on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl