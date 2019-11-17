Over 23 killed in protests since beginning of Bolivia political crisis

Sucre [Bolivia], Nov 17 (ANI): At least 23 people were killed and over 700 others sustained injuries since the beginning of political unrest in Bolivia, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of American States (OAS) has said.

Taking to Twitter, the Washington-based commission on Saturday said: "The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights updates the death toll in Bolivia: since yesterday, nine people have been killed and 122 have been injured as a result of the repression of police and the armed forces," reported Sputnik.

"In total, at least 23 people have been killed and 715 injured since the beginning of the institutional and political crisis," it added.

The political crisis erupted in Bolivia following the October 20 presidential election.

Last month, a disputed presidential election led to nationwide strikes that paralyzed the South American nation.

The strike ended this week, with former president Evo Morales stepping down at the suggestion of the military, and Senator Jeanine Anez Chavez declaring herself the nations' interim leader.

Morales, earlier this week, had announced his resignation amid growing opposition after an international audit found the results of last month's election could not be validated due to "serious irregularities".

Morales, as part of the election results, had declared his win for a fourth term in the office. (ANI)

