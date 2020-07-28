Over 23,000 COVID-19 cases in Brazil, death toll exceeds 600

Brasilia [Brazil], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Brazil has confirmed more than 23,000 new COVID-19 cases while over 600 people have died from the disease in the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the case count rose by 23,284 to 2,442,375 and the death toll grew by 614 to 87,618 in the past day.

The day before, the rise in cases was higher -- 24,578 and the increase in the number of fatalities was lower -- 555.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 646,000, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 16 million. (Sputnik/ANI)

