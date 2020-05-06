Over 3 lakh Indians from Gulf region register to return home

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): As India prepares to carry out its biggest evacuation during the coronavirus pandemic, over 3 lakh people in the Gulf region alone have registered themselves to return home, sources said on Tuesday.

However, at the moment, India is planning to bring back only those citizens who are registered under the category of compelling cases.

"More than 3 lakh people have registered in the Gulf (region) alone. We will only be bringing back the people who are registered under compelling cases. Our missions are on the ground. They will determine the ground of compelling reasons," sources said.

"We will be getting back only to Indian citizens. No Overseas Citizens of India (OCI)," sources added.

Sources further said that in the first week from May 7 onwards, 64 flights will be sent to 12 countries to bring back Indians from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Maldives, Singapore, and the US.

Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the government would operate at least 64 flights between May 7 and May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indians stranded in other countries, in one of the country's biggest evacuations during the coronavirus pandemic.

"64 flights will be operated in the first week of operation t bring stranded Indians from different countries from May 7 to May 13," said Puri while addressing a video press conference.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday also tweeted, saying that the country has started to prepare for 'Vande Bharat Mission' to repatriate Indians citizens from abroad.

"Commenced preparations for Vande Bharat Mission. Planning underway for stranded Indian nationals to return home starting May 7. Urge them to keep in regular touch with their Embassies," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

