Over 30 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Mexico

Mexico City [Mexico], June 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Mexico has administered more than 30 million coronavirus vaccine doses out of 39.8 million that were purchased from different companies, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said.

"From December 23, 2020, Mexico has used 30,477,703 vaccine doses," Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said during a press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

The country has already fully vaccinated 12.4 million people, 24 percent of the entire adult population. Another 9.3 million have received a single jab so far.

Mexico launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive in December, starting with frontline medical workers. The country is using five different vaccines -- those by Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca, as well as China's Sinovac and Cansino, and also Russia's Sputnik V. (ANI/Sputnik)