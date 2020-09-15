Over 300 volunteers get Russian COVID-19 vaccine, 14 pc have minor complaints

Moscow [Russia], September 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Over 300 volunteers have been inoculated during the post-registration trials of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, around 14 percent of them have reported fatigue, muscle pain or high body temperature, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.



"Over 300 persons have been vaccinated. Around 14 percent have minor complaints about fatigue or slight muscle pain during the day, they sometimes have a high temperature," Murashko told reporters.

These slight complications were predictable, "this is what the manual says," the minister said. (ANI/Sputnik)

