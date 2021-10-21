Over 50 arrested in Cameroon's commercial capital over suspected attack plan

Yaounde, [Cameroon], October 20 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 50 suspects were arrested in Cameroon's commercial hub of Douala on Wednesday in connection with a possible separatist attack plot as police launched an investigation, according to police sources.

The arrests came days after a police security report warned that suspected armed separatists were planning to carry out attacks on strategic positions of the city including the airport.



Police said security has been beefed up in the city and investigations will intensify "in the days ahead."

Armed separatist fighters in the country's two Anglophone regions have threatened on social media several times to attack the city, and the capital, Yaounde, according to reports.

Last year, two people were seriously injured in an explosion in Douala. Police official report blamed separatist fighters for the explosion. (ANI/Xinhua)

