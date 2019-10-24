Over 5,000 children killed, injured in Yemen's war: UNICEF

Sana'a [Yemen], Oct 24 (ANI): More than 5,000 children have been killed or injured, while over half a million have dropped out of school in Yemen since the war between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels erupted in March 2015, the UNICEF said on Wednesday.

"The situation of Yemeni children is very miserable," Xinhua quoted UNICEF representative Sara Beysolow Nyant as saying. "The escalating conflict has forced nearly half a million Yemeni children out of school," Nyant said.

A recent report by UNICEF had stated that an estimated 2 million children in Yemen are currently suffering from acute malnutrition, including 360,000 under the age of five.

As many as 24.1 million people, or nearly 80 per cent of the population, require some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. (ANI)

