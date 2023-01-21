Pakistan: Azam Khan takes oath as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker CM

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 21 (ANI): Former Pakistan bureaucrat Mohammad Azam Khan on Saturday took oath as the caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

"Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan took oath of office Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath of office to Mohammad Azam Khan as caretaker chief minister," the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tweeted.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath of office to Khan in a ceremony held in Peshawar, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Khan's name for the provincial caretaker role was finalised after consultation between outgoing chief minister Mahmood Khan and Leader of the Opposition Akram Khan Durrani, the report said.



Speaking to media persons after the appointment, Khan promised to extend 'complete cooperation' to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding 'free and fair elections' in the province.

He said efforts would be made to strengthen the security situation in KP further and control inflation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Wednesday, the provincial assembly stood dissolved after the governor signed and approved the chief minister's summary for the dissolution of KP.

The development follows the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly last week as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has promised to disassociate himself from the 'current corrupt political system' by quitting the two assemblies.

The Dawn report said a caretaker CM has not yet been appointed in Punjab due to the deadlock between the government and the opposition. (ANI)

