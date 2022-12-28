Pakistan lacks infrastructure to import Russian gas: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 28 (ANI): Pakistan's bid to import Russian gas is still a distant dream for the cash-strapped country as it lacks the infrastructure to handle gas imports, the Dawn newspaper reported on Wednesday.

"Gas wouldn't start flowing anytime soon even if we bought it today. The infrastructure isn't there. The issue has to be addressed on a long-term basis," said Tahir Abbas, head of research at brokerage Arif Habib Ltd, told Dawn.

The Pakistani newspaper said that the renewed discussion around gas imports from Russia won't amount to much for two reasons.

Firstly, the lack of infrastructure in Pakistan to handle gas imports will prove to be an impediment. Secondly, the inadequate capacity in the existing pipeline system to transport gas from one point to another.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow was willing to sell natural gas to Pakistan through the "infrastructure of Central Asia or in a swap from the territory of Iran".



Russia has been trying to diversify its energy buyers in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, according to Dawn. The report added that a Russian delegation headed by its energy minister is due in Pakistan next month.

This latest report comes after Pakistan's Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik recently said the south Asian country Pakistan was already in talks with private and state-owned Russian firms for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Last month, The News International reported that Russia refused to provide Pakistan with a 30-40 per cent discount on Russian crude oil after the Pakistani delegation asked for a reduction in price during talks in Moscow.

Pakistani delegation had asked for a discount during talks in Moscow. But the talks ended with Russia saying it could not offer anything now as all volumes were committed.

Meanwhile, Russia had promised to consider Pakistan's demand and to share its mind later on through diplomatic channels. (ANI)

