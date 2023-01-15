Pakistan: Punjab Assembly stands dissolved as governor refuses to sign summary

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 15 (ANI): The provincial assembly (PA) in Pakistan's Punjab has been dissolved after the governor, Baligh Ur Rehman, said that he decided not to become part of the process.

"I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as Constitution clearly provides a way forward," the Punjab governor tweeted.

A notification posted on the Punjab governor's Twitter handle read that the Provincial Assembly of Punjab and the Cabinet stand dissolved under Article 112(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan. It calls for the appointment of a caretaker Chief Minister in consultation with the outgoing Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Provincial Assembly.

On Thursday, Punjab CM Parvez Elahi signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly. As per the Pakistan Constitution, the assembly dissolves within 48 hours regardless of the governor's decision, Geo News reported.

The summary was signed a day Punjab Chief Minister proved his majority in the provincial assembly, winning the confidence vote in Thursday's early hours, after weeks of political turbulence in the most populous province in Pakistan.



The vote of confidence started after Wednesday midnight and concluded with the PTI and PML-Q showing a majority with the support of 186 lawmakers, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

This vote was held after the Lahore High Court (LHC) ruled that the Punjab Governor had the authority to ask the chief minister to seek the trust of the house even during an ongoing session.

Earlier on Wednesday, the LHC had said that the chief minister should have the support of 186 lawmakers -- the required number for being elected as the CM -- round the clock.

As many as 186 members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) voted in support of the Punjab Chief Minister on a resolution moved by Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and PTI leader Raja Basharat.

In November last year, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan announced the dissolution of the assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces. But the plans were hampered by countermeasures adopted by the ruling allies in the centre. (ANI)

