Pakistan summons top Indian diplomat in Islamabad over captured terrorist's death

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 5 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday sought to claim that a terrorist, who was captured by the Indian Army while trying to carry out an attack in Kashmir, was "mentally challenged" and summoned the Indian charge d'affaires in Islamabad to lodge a protest over his death.

Pakistani national Tabarak Hussain, was captured by Indian forces on August 21, near the line of control in the Naushera sector. Hussain had confessed on camera that he and some others were paid money by a Colonel of Pakistan Intelligence Agency named Yunus Chaudhry to carry out an attack on an Indian Army post.

The Pakistani national also revealed that he along with other terrorists had carried two to three close recces of Indian forward posts with an aim to target them at an opportune time. Hussain was, however, captured by the Indian Army while his accomplices escaped.

However, on Monday, Pakistan sought to wash its hands off the matter by claiming that Hussain was "mentally challenged". Pakistan also registered a strong protest by summoning the top Indian diplomat in the country.

"The Indian Charge d'Affaires (Cd'A) in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today and a strong protest was registered over the extra-judicial killing of Tabarak Hussain, a Pakistani national an Indian Army Hospital in Rajouri," the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



Hussain had died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday. According to Army officials, Hussain was captured by the Indian Army while trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory in Naushera, Rajouri.

However, the Pakistan foreign ministry claimed that Hussain had inadvertently crossed the border. It also sought a probe into the incident and also demanded expeditious repatriation of the mortal remains, in the statement.

Hussain was a resident of Sabzkot village, district Kotli of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Hussain was in an extremely critical condition but Army doctors tried to save his life. "He was being treated at Army Hospital in Rajouri and had bullet injuries in his leg and shoulder," stated the army officials.

While undergoing treatment in Army Hospital, Hussain told ANI that he had been sent along with three to four other terrorists by Pakistani Colonel Choudhary to carry out a 'fidayeen' attack on Indian soldiers after crossing the LoC. Hussain received a bullet wound while his accomplices escaped.

"We were four-five people. We had come to die. We were sent by Pak Army's Colonel Choudhary Yunus. He gave us money to attack Indian posts," said Hussain responding to questions. He said that the group had four to five guns with them.

"We were asked to attack the Indian Army. I had come in 2016. This time we could not attack. The others ran away...After I was hit by a bullet, the Indian Army saved me," he added. (ANI)

