Pakistan support to Taliban detrimental to Afghan govt, security forces: Think tank

Toronto [Canada], July 23 (ANI): As the situation in Afghanistan deteriorates towards a probable full-scale Taliban occupation, any Pakistani support to the terror group would be detrimental to the Afghan government and its armed forces, said a Canada-based think tank.

In a report, the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS) highlighted the Pakistan duplicity vis-a-vis Afghanistan and said that the radical elements across both sides of the Durand line are on a greater sense of legitimacy and control over the political situation due to the tacit backing of the Pakistani authorities.

The think tank believes that the main motive of the Taliban in governing Afghanistan is the reinstatement of an ultra-conservative Islamist regime which would ensure the continuation of their rule in the future.

"There have been sporadic incidents emerging out of the restrictions imposed by the Taliban; women protesting on the streets; Afghan citizens trying to leave the country in bulk; etc. these are happening all over the country indicating a dangerous future filled with fear and despair," the IFFRAS said in a report.

With this, Pakistan has been given a new opportunity to continue with duplicity: 'assist' in the domestic affairs of Afghanistan and also create its own domain within Afghanistan where the Taliban functions as a major ally.

Even the United States seems to have noticed this dubious role of Pakistan in the entire Afghanistan situation, according to the IFFRAS.

Recently, the US Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Thomas West is known to have observed that Pakistan is more interested in building a narrative to avoid blame rather than proactively providing help on the ground and refuted its claims regarding limited leverage over the Taliban.



The think tank said that the Pakistan administration has been tacitly leading hundreds of terrorists into Afghanistan.

"It is estimated that about 7,200 Pakistani terrorists are fighting along the Taliban in Afghanistan," the think tank noted.

Terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are active in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces in Eastern Afghanistan and Helmand and Kandahar provinces particularly in the southeast of the country, the IFFRAS asserted.

"Moreover, terrorist fighters from other Pakistan-based groups such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), Jamaat-ul-Arhar (JuA), Lashkar-e-Islam and Al Badr have also been spotted fighting alongside the Taliban in sizeable numbers," the IFFRAS said.

Taliban is also involved in channelizing monetary support within Pakistan, claimed the think tank.

There has been a spurt in fund-raising and recruitment by the Afghan Taliban on Pakistani soil, especially in Balochistan.

Several top Taliban leaders are believed to be based in Balochistan and form a part of the Quetta Shura.

"As the situation deteriorates towards a probable full-scale Taliban occupation of the country, the future of Afghanistan and the surrounding region seems grim and uncertain," the think tank said.

"With Pakistani proxies fighting along with the Taliban, any Pakistani support would be detrimental to the existing Afghan government and its armed forces were given its record and practice of duplicity vis-a-vis Afghanistan," it added. (ANI)

