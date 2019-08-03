Pakistani actress Mahira Khan (File Photo)
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan (File Photo)

Pakistani Actress Mahira reveals she was left star-struck by SRK

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:50 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], August 3 (ANI): In an exclusive candid interview with 'The Current', Pakistani actress Mahira Khan revealed that she was star-struck by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and said, I did feel butterflies in my stomach when I saw Shah Rukh.
Mahira gave a candid interview to The Current on Sunday who posted the interview on their official website and Instagram handle.
On being asked about her views regarding the 'innocent' roles played by her in various series and movies till date, Mahira said, "The only innocent role that people think I have played in my movies till date is Khirad Asan in Pakistani series, Humsafar. Khirad is one of my most strong characters."
Mahira also stated that Kharid and Arshad's couple might come on screen in the future.
Extremely excited about her upcoming movie, 'Superstar', Mahira said: "Superstar is a lot more of me; it has a weird honesty to it which is rare. I have given so much of myself to this movie. This movie has my entire heart."
Mahira came across a startling secret about her school days, where many guys used to ask their girl friends to become friends with Mahira so that the guys can also hang out with her.
"What? I have no clue about this thing, I was in my own little world at that time," said Mahira while blushing on the camera.
On being asked about the best thing about being a backbencher Mahira said, the best thing about being a backbencher is that you can sit there chat with your friends the entire day. I used to have that chit chat moment with my best friend, sitting on the last bench during my school days."
Being a successful and hardworking actress, Mahira sometimes feels guilty for not giving time to her son due to her busy mundane routine.
"The guilt sometimes takes over me and then I tell myself that I will quit this profession and I won't do this anymore. Then I don't take projects, I start rejecting things. Later, I realize that I have to do this because there is a reason why we work apart from the fact that we love our work. We work because we have to," said Mahira.
On being asked who left Mahira starstruck, she said, "Nobody as such but I did feel butterflies in my stomach when I saw Shah Rukh."
Last but not the least, on being asked why the citizens of Lahore should support the President, Imraan Khan, Mahira said: "Firstly, I think he is honest. Secondly, I think the way he runs Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, which I have been a part of since last six to seven years now, If he can run the country even one percent of that then it'll be amazing. Lastly, I feel that his heart is in the right place."
Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut in Shah-Rukh Khan starrer Raees in 2017. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:08 IST

350 people attend 'unauthorised' rally in Moscow, 30 arrested

Moscow [Russia], Aug 3 (Sputnik/ANI): The Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Moscow on Saturday said that about 350 people attended an "unauthorised" rally in the capital.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:07 IST

Italy offers Russia assistance in fighting wildfires in Siberia

Rome [Italy], Aug 3 (Sputnik/ANI): The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday said that they may send two planes to assist Russia in fighting wildfires in Siberia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:32 IST

You're a living bridge between 2 nations, Prez Kovind tells...

Conakry [Guinea], Aug 3 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind, currently on the last leg of his three-nation tour to West Africa, on Saturday addressed the Indian community here and hailed them as a living bridge between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:40 IST

S Korea: Baloch activists protest against 'exploitative' CPEC,...

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 3 (ANI): Protesters from the Baloch National Movement took to the streets in Seoul to demonstrate against Pakistani "barbarism" and the "exploitative" China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Balochistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:50 IST

Pakistan: Another polio case in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], Aug 3 (ANI): Another polio case has surfaced in Balochistan, with a five-month-old baby from Killa Abdullah falling prey to the virus this time.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:48 IST

Hong Kong: Protesters march to Mong Kok as unrest enters 9th week

Hong Kong, Aug 3 (ANI): After receiving the last-minute approval to hold demonstrations, protesters swarmed the shopping district of Mong Kok here on Saturday to continue their agitations against the government and the now-suspended extradition bill.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:11 IST

Afghanistan: Blast in Herat kills 3 including Zenda Jan's...

Herat [Afghanistan], Aug 3 (ANI): Three people including the District Governor of Zenda Jan, Shukrullah Shakir, were killed in a roadside blast in the town here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:51 IST

Afghanistan: 8 injured in Kandahar blast

Kandahar [Afghanistan], Aug 3 (ANI): Eight civilians were injured after a bomb mounted on a motorcycle exploded here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:18 IST

Mueller investigation cost USD 32 million: US justice dept

Washington [US], Aug 03 (ANI): The Mueller investigation into Russian interference in 2016 election has cost almost USD 32 million over two years of the probe, said Justice Department in a report on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:18 IST

CPEC will leave thousands jobless in Gilgit Baltistan: Analyst

Amsterdam, [Netherlands] Aug 3 (ANI): The much-publicised China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will not only put Pakistan in China's colossal debt-trap, but it will also render more than 10,000 people of Gilgit Baltistan jobless due to the massive influx of Chinese working hand, said Yoana Barakova

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:13 IST

Japan 'crossed line' by removing S Korea from 'white list': PM Lee

Seoul [South Korea], August 03 (ANI): Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Saturday said Japan has "crossed a line" by removing South Korea from its 'whitelist' of trusted trading partners.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:04 IST

Afghanistan: More than 1,500 civilians killed, injured in July

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 3 (ANI): More than 1,500 civilians were killed or injured in Afghanistan in July, according to the United Nations.

Read More
iocl