Palestinian President gets coronavirus vaccine shot

Gaza, March 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been vaccinated against COVID-19, the official WAFA news agency reports.

Abbas called on Palestinians to follow health ministry guidelines in all that concerns vaccination and to adhere to all safety measures.



WAFA did not specify the vaccine that was administered to Abbas on Saturday.

Palestine's Ministry of Health is launching a mass vaccination campaign on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Palestine received a batch of over 60,000 coronavirus vaccine doses. Earlier, health ministry spokesman Kamal al-Shakhra said that Palestine was expecting 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and another 24,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine. (ANI/Sputnik)

