Peace in Afghanistan will only stem from inclusive government: Iran

Tehran [Iran], October 28 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Wednesday said that peace in Afghanistan will only emanate from inclusive government in the country.

Amirabdollahian made these remarks after a meeting was convened by Tehran two months after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August. In subsequent weeks, the outfit went to break several promises that it had made after assuming power.

Taking to Twitter, Amirabdollahian said that Iran is honoured to have hosted a "very constructive" meeting of Afghanistan's neighbours. Highlighting that the region is at stake, the Iranian Foreign Minister said neighbouring countries stand ready to assist Afghans.

"Honored to have hosted very constructive #AfNeighbors2021. Conference message is clear: Peace will only stem from inclusive govt and respect for will of Afghan people. Future of Afghanistan and our region is at stake," Amirabdollahian tweeted.

Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber told the conference that the "defeat of American policies" in Afghanistan does not mean that the United States is abandoning its "destructive" policies across the region, Al Jazeera reported.



While referring to ISIS as a "US proxy force in the region", Mokhber claimed that Washington has now targeted security in Afghanistan with the aim of instigating a civil war.

Speaking after Mokhber, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said countries must unite and act urgently to secure a better future for the Afghan people.

UN chief delivered a message on Wednesday during a regional conference of the country's neighbours, organized by Iran, UN New reported.

According to media reports, Foreign Ministers from Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan participated in the meeting held in Tehran, with their Russian and Chinese counterparts joining by video.

"Afghanistan is confronting an epic humanitarian crisis and is on the verge of a development catastrophe," the UN chief said in a video message. Guterres urged countries to speak with one voice. (ANI)

