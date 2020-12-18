Peru authorizes resumption of clinical trials of Sinopharm vaccine

Lima [Peru], December 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The Peruvian government has authorized the resumption of clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group, or Sinopharm, after an "adverse event" in one of the volunteers was "clarified," said Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti.



"Finally we have scheduled a meeting with Sinopharm, having solved the problem of the suspension of the clinical trial we had in the country. The situation has already been clarified and that suspension has been lifted today," Mazzetti said Wednesday at a press conference held at the government headquarters.

Under the supervision of the National Institute of Health, the clinical trials of the Sinopharm vaccine, which began on September 9, have recruited at least 11,700 volunteers in Peru. (ANI/Xinhua)

