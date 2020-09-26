Peru prolongs emergency state until October 31, may extend it until end of year: President

Lima [Peru], September 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Peru has prolonged the coronavirus-linked state of emergency until October 31 and may extend it until the end of the year, President Martin Vizcarra said.

"The state of emergency will be in place until the end of the year, this is the idea," Vizcarra said on late Friday, as quoted by the RPP radio broadcaster.



He added that the decision on prolonging the state of emergency until the end of October had already been made.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 32.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 985,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Peru comes sixth in terms of the number of confirmed coronavirus cases - 794,584 ones - with 32,037 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

