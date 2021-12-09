Peruvian rescuers find missing military helicopter, 5 people died in crash: Air Force

Lima [Peru], December 9 (ANI/Sputnik): A search and rescue team has found a Peruvian military helicopter that went missing on Tuesday with all five crew members who have died in the confirmed crash, the national air force said.



On Tuesday, the Peruvian Defense Ministry said that the Mi-171Sh helicopter had not arrived at the destination point and the communication with the aircraft was lost. The search and rescue operation was paused soon after the start over bad weather conditions.

"On early December 8, a special unit of the air force, which was engaged in the search operation, found the aircraft that had been missing since yesterday ... in the Lima region. Unfortunately, five crew members have died," the air force said on late Wednesday.

An investigation has been launched. (ANI/Sputnik)

