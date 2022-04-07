Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Image)
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Image)

Peskov not ruling out option of severing diplomatic relations with West

ANI | Updated: Apr 06, 2022 22:28 IST


Moscow [Russia], April 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out the possibility of severing diplomatic relations with Western countries if the practice of expelling Russian diplomats continues.

The expulsion of diplomats is a decision that closes the window of diplomatic relations, Peskov said in an interview with French broadcaster LCI when asked whether there was such a possibility.
At the same time, he stressed that it was necessary to maintain diplomatic relations, especially in the current conditions. (ANI/Sputnik)

Loading...
iocl
iocl