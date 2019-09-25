Philippines: 7 killed, 14 rescued as boat capsises

Boracay [Philippines], Sept 25 (Sputnik/ANI): At least seven people died, 14 more were rescued after a vessel carrying a dragon boat team capsised in waters off central Philippines' Boracay Island on Wednesday morning, local media reported.

"Investigation revealed that the said dragon boat team was having their practice when sudden strong waves hit them which caused [their boat] to capsize," a spokesman for the Philippine Coast Guard Armand Balilo said, as quoted by the Rappler media portal.

Half of the survivors were women, including one from Russia and one from China, according to the news outlet. (Sputnik/ANI)

