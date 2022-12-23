Philippines to ramp up military in disputed sea after Chinese 'encroachment'

Manila [Philippines], December 23 (ANI): The Philippine government has ordered its military to boost its presence in the South China Sea, citing a "threat" to a garrison in the disputed waterway after reports of Chinese "activities" in the nearby waters.

"The Department of National Defence has directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines to strengthen the country's presence in the West Philippine Sea, following the monitored Chinese activities close to the Pag-asa Island," the Philippines' Department of National Defence said in a statement on Thursday.

This comes a few days after China's alleged reclamation activities in features of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, parts of which Manila terms as the West Philippine Sea.



"Any encroachment in the West Philippine Sea or reclamation on the features therein is a threat to the security of Pag-asa Island, which is part of Philippine sovereign territory. It also endangers the marine environment, and undermines the stability of the region," the Defence Department said.

It also strongly urged China to uphold the prevailing rules-based international order and refrain from acts that will exacerbate tensions in the West Philippine Sea and the larger South China Sea.

After the Philippine Foreign Ministry said that it was concerned about claims that China was reclaiming land around the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, China rejected the report which stated construction activities in unoccupied features of the disputed islands.

"The Bloomberg report is completely untrue. Refraining from action on the presently uninhabited islands and reefs of the Nansha Islands is a serious common understanding reached by China and ASEAN countries in the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and China always strictly abides by it," said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning during a press conference on December 21.

"The growth of China-Philippines relations currently enjoys sound momentum, and the two sides will continue to properly handle maritime issues through friendly consultations," she added. (ANI)

