Physical integrity of Russia-held Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine 'violated'

Kyiv [Ukraine], September 2 (ANI): International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi, on Thursday, said that the physical integrity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in south-eastern Ukraine has been "violated".

A fourteen-membered team of the IAEA arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday to inspect for damage, reported CNN.

"I worry, and I will continue to be worried about the plant until we have a situation which is more stable, which is more predictable. It is obvious that the plant and the physical integrity of the plant have been violated several times by chance [and] by deliberation," Grossi told reporters after his visit to the plant.

"Wherever you stand, whatever you think about this war. This is something that cannot happen and this is why we are trying to put in place certain mechanisms and the presence," he said as quoted by CNN.

Grossi's remarks come as Ukraine accused Russian forces of trying to disrupt the IAEA visit to the nuclear plant by shelling in the city of Enerhodar near the facility early Thursday.

He also said that the United Nations' nuclear watchdog is "not going anywhere" and will have a "continued presence" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.



"We are not going anywhere. The IAEA is now there at the plant and it's not moving. It's going to stay there. We're going to have a continued presence there at the plant," Grossi said while speaking to reporters following a visit to the plant.

Meanwhile, a member of the central council of the regional administration Vladimir Rogov said that a Ukrainian sabotage group was plotting a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) during the visit of the IAEA expert mission to show that Russia is unable to provide security, Sputnik reported on Wednesday citing sources.

"According to preliminary data, the terrorist attack was being prepared during the visit of the IAEA delegation to show the situation is not under control and that Russia could not provide security," Rogov said.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, located on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

During the military operation in Ukraine, launched by Russia on February 24, the nuclear plant and surrounding area fell under the control of the Russian forces. The NPP has recently been targeted by multiple shelling, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident while Russia and Ukraine continue to blame each other for the shelling incidents.

Notably, the IAEA mission consists of 14 experts without representatives from the US, the UK and Russia.

The IAEA inspection at the NPP will last from August 31 to September 3. (ANI)

