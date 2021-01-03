Physician in Mexico admitted to ICU after receiving Pfizer vaccine

Mexico City [Mexico], January 3 (ANI/Sputnik): A physician in Mexico, who received the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus, was admitted to an intensive care unit with seizures, breathing difficulties and possible encephalomyelitis, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday.



"The 32-year-old doctor who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was admitted to the intensive care unit ... after developing rashes, convulsions, muscle weakness and breathing difficulties within half an hour after vaccination," the ministry said.

The causes of such an adverse reaction are currently being investigated. The preliminary diagnosis is encephalomyelitis. The patient's condition is stable, she is receiving treatment to reduce the inflammation.

The patient is said to have a history of allergic reactions to other medications. (ANI/Sputnik)

