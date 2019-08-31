Pilot killed, child injured in aeroplane accident in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], Aug 31 (Sputnik/ANI): A two-passenger Sigma aeroplane made a hard landing on Saturday in Russia's Moscow Region, killing the pilot and injuring a 12-year-old girl, local emergency services said.

"A light aeroplane made a hard landing near the Minino village. A pilot and a 12-year-old child were on board. The pilot was killed and the child is being examined by medics," a representative from the agency said.

The girl was then taken to a local hospital, where medics fear she may have a spinal fracture due to the accident.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case to determine whether the pilot was adhering to safety regulations during his operation of the aircraft.

According to the emergency services, the aeroplane has been totalled from the hard landing and cannot be restored. (Sputnik/ANI)

