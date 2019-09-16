Representative Image
Plane crash in southwestern Colombia kills 7

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 07:54 IST

Bogata [Colombia], Sept 16 (ANI): At least seven people were killed when a small plane crashed in the southwestern Colombian town of Popayan on Sunday, authorities said.
The crash occurred shortly after the aircraft, owned by airline company Transpacifico, took off from the Payan airport, Colombia's civil aeronautics agency said in a statement cited by Xinhua news agency.
The twin-engine Piper PA-31-350 was headed towards the town of Lopez de Micay when it suffered mechanical failures and crashed at around 2 pm (local time), preliminary reports suggest. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 09:00 IST

'Howdy, Modi!' Trump to join PM in Houston next week

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): In one of the largest events to welcome a foreign head of government ever in the history of the United States, President Donald Trump will share a stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston next week during the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event.

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 07:11 IST

Algerian presidential election scheduled for Dec 12: Interim President

Algiers (Algeria), Sept 15 (Sputnik/ANI): Algerian presidential election will be held on December 12, the country's interim president, Abdelkader Bensalah, said on Sunday.

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 06:56 IST

Trump defies his top officials, terms reports of 'no condition'...

Washington [US], Sept 16 (ANI): Defying the statements of his top officials, US President Donald Trump on Sunday stated that the reports of him being ready to talk to Iran without conditions are "incorrect".

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 06:43 IST

Trump to join PM Modi at 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston

Washington [US], Sept 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the mega "Howdy, Modi!" event which will take place in Houston next week, confirmed the White House on Sunday.

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 05:46 IST

Trump's participation in 'Howdy, Modi' historic, unprecedented:...

Washington [US], Sept 16 (ANI): India Ambassador to US Harshvardhan Shringla on Sunday termed President Donald Trump joining the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in mega "Howdy, Modi!" as "historic" and "unprecedented" and said that it represents "personal chemistry and friendship" between the two lead

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 04:49 IST

Trump will attend 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston: White House

Washington [US], Sept 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the mega "Howdy Modi!" event which will take place in Houston, Texas, confirmed the White House on Sunday.

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 04:36 IST

Trump authorizes use of emergency oil reserve after attacks on Saudi

Washington [US], Sept 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he has authorised the use of the US's emergency oil reserve after a series of drone strikes on Saudi Arabia oil factories disrupted the country's crude output.

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 04:22 IST

Moscow, New Delhi in talks over S-400 missiles' production in...

Moscow [Russia], Sept 16 (ANI): Moscow is holding talks with New Delhi on starting the production of S-400 Air Defense Systems in India, said Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Russia's Rostec state corporation on Sunday.

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 04:00 IST

Imran Khan called out for 'double standard', ignoring issues of...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 16 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is desperately attempting to portray himself as an ambassador of Kashmiri people, has come under fire for his "double standards" and "ignorance" towards China's treatment to Uighur Muslims.

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 02:49 IST

Syria: 11 killed, 23 injured in bomb explosion

Ar-Rai [Syria], Sept 16 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 11 people were killed and over 20 suffered injuries in a car bomb explosion in the Syrian village of Ar-Rai in the west of the northern province of Aleppo, a local source told Sputnik on Sunday.

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:39 IST

Pakistani popstar lands in legal trouble after threatening PM...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 16 (ANI): A Pakistani pop star Rabi Pirzada, whose video of threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir issue with snakes and crocodiles went viral, has been fined for keeping exotic animals at her beauty salon.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:02 IST

Pak: Hindu principal booked in false blasphemy case; mob...

Ghotki (Sindh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Hundreds of protesters ran amok in Pakistan's Sindh province after the principal of a school, belonging to the minority Hindu community, was falsely accused of blasphemy and booked in the matter.

