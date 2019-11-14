PM Modi boosts India-Russia ties with President Putin in Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) held bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of BRICS summit here and discussed ways to further boost the ties between India and Russia.

"Adding strength to India-Russia ties. PM @narendramodi and President Putin meet on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brazil," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The Prime Minister arrived in the South American nation on Wednesday to attend the 11th BRICS Summit which will focus on building mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation and strengthen India's ties with the world's five major economies.

In the area of counter-terrorism, India has taken the lead over the years to galvanise BRICS. It has worked closely within BRICS to not only take a strong stand against terrorism but also to bring about focused consultations on specific aspects related to terrorism.

It is expected that India will chair the subgroup on use of the Internet for terrorist purposes, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The two leaders are meeting over two months after holding extensive talks in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) wherein India had announced an "unprecedented" USD 1 billion line of credit to develop the country's resource-rich Far East region.

Following this, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold several bilaterals with other member nations, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. (ANI)