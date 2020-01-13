New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq al Said on becoming the Sultan of Oman and expressed confidence that Muscat will continue to contribute to global peace under Sayyid leadership.
Prime Minister Modi said that India looks forward to working "hand in hand" with Sayyid to further strengthen India and Oman strategic partnership.
Sayyid, who was Oman's Culture and Heritage Minister, took oath as the country's Sultan on Saturday following the demise of Qaboos bin Said al-Said.
"I heartily congratulate HM Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq al Said on taking over as Sultan of Oman. I am confident that under his leadership, Oman will continue to progress and prosper and contribute to global peace," Modi tweeted.
"India has millennia-old relations with Oman. We look forward to working hand in hand with HM Sayyid Haitham to further strengthen our strategic partnership," he added. (ANI)
PM Modi congratulates Sayyid Haitham on becoming Oman's Sultan
ANI | Updated: Jan 12, 2020 21:08 IST
