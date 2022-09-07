PM Modi congratulates Williams Ruto on being elected President of Kenya

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Williams Ruto on being elected the President of Kenya.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said he looks forward to working closely with him for strengthening our historic bilateral relations.

"Congratulations to @WilliamsRuto on being elected the President of Kenya. I look forward to working closely with him for strengthening our historic bilateral relations," PM Modi tweeted.

The congratulatory tweet comes a day after Kenya's Supreme Court upheld the results declaring William Ruto winner of last month's presidential elections.

Ruto, 55, won with 50.49 per cent of the vote against his rival Raila Odinga's 48.85 per cent, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced last month, media reports said.



His closest rival in the race and veteran opposition leader, Raila Odinga garnered 6.9 million or 48.85 per cent of votes cast but disputed Ruto's victory citing electoral malpractices, Xinhua news agency reported.

Odinga and a host of civil society activists later filed a petition at the Supreme Court to overturn Ruto's victory but the seven bench judges of the apex court in their ruling on Monday dismissed the consolidated petitions, citing a lack of tangible evidence, the report added.

By upholding Ruto as validly elected fifth Kenyan President, the apex court paved way for his swearing-in after one week as stipulated in the country's constitution.

Ruto who made history by becoming Kenyan President in his first attempt vowed to reach out to political competitors to build a united, prosperous, and democratic country.

"Now that the lengthy protracted electoral cycle has come to an end, I will extend a hand of friendship to my worthy competitors to build a society of hope, opportunity, and progress," said Ruto.

He pledged to build on the legacy of his predecessor, the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta besides ensuring that other national leaders are accorded respect and protection in their retirement.

In addition, Ruto said his administration will respect the rule of law, nurture political pluralism, and ensure independent institutions are adequately funded and shielded from meddling by the executive arm of government. (ANI)

