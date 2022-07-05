PM Modi extends greeting to Biden on 246th Independence Day of USA

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted US President Joe Biden on the 246th Independence Day of the United States of America (USA).

Along with Biden, the Prime Minister also extended greetings to Vice President Kamala Harris and the people of the USA.

"On the 246th Independence Day of the United States of America, my warm greetings and felicitations to @POTUS @JoeBiden, @VP @KamalaHarris and the people of the USA," PM Modi tweeted on Monday.

Biden and other former presidents commemorated the Fourth of July as the US celebrated its independence.

"The Fourth of July is a sacred day in our country - it's a time to celebrate the goodness of our nation, the only nation on Earth founded based on an idea: that all people are created equal. Make no mistake, our best days still lie ahead," Biden said in a tweet.

In a tweet, former President Barack Obama thanked the US armed forces and their families for their service to the country.



"Happy Fourth of July! As we celebrate today, let's thank our armed forces and their families for their service to our country. And let's recommit to fighting for our democracy--there's still so much work to be done to perfect our union," said Obama.

While greeting the country, former President Donald Trump also wrote on his Truth Social account that "it's not looking good for our Country right now."

Trump pointed to high inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, adding that, "none of these terrible events would have happened if I were President".

The Fourth of July commemorates the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, establishing the United States of America.

Independence Day is commonly associated with fireworks, parades, barbecues, carnivals, fairs, picnics, concerts, baseball games, family reunions, political speeches, and ceremonies.

In addition to various other public and private events celebrating the history, government, and traditions of the United States.

Independence Day is the national day of the United States. (ANI)

